MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers of the Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest announced Wednesday that the event has officially been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say all tickets purchased for this year’s event will be transferred and valid for next year’s dates, which have been set for July 9-10, 2021.
Organizers are working to secure as many of the 2020 artists as possible for the 2021 event but cannot guarantee the same lineup. Artists for 2021 will be announced as they are confirmed.
“We are obviously very saddened to announce the postponement of 2020 Lakefront Music Fest,” said Michelle Jirik, Co-Chair of the event. “Given the fact that our event gathers nearly 35,000 fans and we have hundreds of volunteers and production staff, it’s absolutely the right thing to do.”
According to organizers, 100% of the profits from the Lakefront Music Fest are used to fund charitable causes both locally and around the world.
