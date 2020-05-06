COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19


Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials announced Tuesday that Minnesota’s financial situation has considerably weakened in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, as the state now faces a deficit of $2.426 billion for the current biennium. That’s a nearly $4 billion change since a surplus was projected in February.

Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.

Comments