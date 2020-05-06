Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials announced Tuesday that Minnesota’s financial situation has considerably weakened in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, as the state now faces a deficit of $2.426 billion for the current biennium. That’s a nearly $4 billion change since a surplus was projected in February.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 5:32 a.m.:Discussions are underway in the White House about winding down the work of the Coronavirus Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters.
- Tuesday: From an elective surgery executive order to more grocery stores limiting meat purchases, check out all of yesterday’s headlines here.
