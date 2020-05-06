COVID-19 In MN:
Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
Attempted Roadside Body Cavity Search Leads ACLU To Sue Rock County Sheriff
Minnesota's ACLU chapter is suing on behalf of a woman who alleges deputies tried to conduct a body cavity search of her on a roadside in freezing weather.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: With Motorcoaches Sitting Idle, Owners Look For Federal Help To Get Rolling Again
Motorcoaches and transportation services that typically carry high school students, sports and tourism groups across the state and the country are sitting idle right now.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: National Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning
Extreme fire conditions today across much of Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for many counties.
Is Winter Really Over Yet?
If there’s one constant about Minnesota weather, it’s that it can change at a moment’s notice.
Minnesota Weather: Rain Showers And Cooler Temps Tuesday
Rain showers and cooler temperatures are moving into the state Tuesday morning.
Minnesota Weather: Red Flag Warning Issued For Much Of The State
Any spark or flame can grow into a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.
Easter Egg Hunts Turn To Snowbunny Construction: Minnesotans Roll With Holiday Storm During Pandemic
Many would probably assume an April snow storm would be a bad thing. For for some, it's rather therapeutic.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Brett Favre Begins Repaying $1.1M For No-Show Speeches Paid With Welfare Funds
Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up.
'I Love This Game': Legendary Twin Cities Umpire Larry Gallagher Retires After 65 Years Behind The Plate
Twin Cities umpire Larry Gallagher has honed his craft for 65 years – beginning when he was just 15. He decided to retire before the start of this season, before the COVID-19 outbreak struck.
CBS Sports Analyst Charles Davis On NFL Virtual Offseason Effects: 'Our Technology, Being Virtual And Connected, Has To Help Some'
Veteran NFL analyst Charles Davis weighs in on how the virtual offseason could affect play on the field, which team's offseason surprised him, and joining the NFL On CBS.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: Allianz, Minnesota United Donate $75,000 To Support Neighborhoods Near Allianz Field
Minnesota United and Allianz are donating $75,000 to support the St. Paul neighborhoods near their home pitch at Allianz Field.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Twin Cities' Best Curbside Brunch Options For Mother's Day
With dine-in restaurants closed due to coronavirus, many are turning to curbside pickup for Mother’s Day brunches and dinners.
Coronavirus Diet: 9 Foods That Promote Relaxation To Help You Stay Calm
Feeling on edge lately? With everything going on, take a moment for yourself by preparing one (or more) of these relaxation inducing meals.
5 Rules For The Best Tofu You've Ever Had, From Vegetarian Chefs
Add some tofu to your dinner menu with these expert tips from top vegetarian chefs.
Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine Dinner
Easy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.
Quarantine Baking: How To Make Your Own Sourdough Starter
Looking to take up a new hobby during quarantine? Try your hand at sourdough for a delicious baking experience!
Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for A Low-Stress, If Coronavirus Altered, Sunday Dinner
Check out these easy recipes for your Easter Sunday dinner.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
Only CBS
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Daily Updates
Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID-19 Headlines From May 6, 2020
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Good Question
What Will The New Normal Look Like?
WCCO asked Andy Slavitt, the former Acting Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Obama, for his thoughts on what changes could possibly happen.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
How To Return A Stimulus Check
May 6, 2020 at 5:07 pm
Click here for more information
.
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.