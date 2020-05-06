Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police are investigating after an assault on a light rail platform was recorded and posted to social media.
The incident happened shortly after midnight on Monday morning. Police were notified about the assault Tuesday after it was posted to Instagram, as the victim did not file a police report prior. The disturbing video shows a woman being kicked in the face by a hooded suspect.
Police say they were able to develop significant leads Tuesday but so far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact Metro Transit police at 612-349-7222.
