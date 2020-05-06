



Pauley Perrette is back on TV and back on CBS and she’s excited to get back to her roots as a comedic actor.

Perrette is the star of the new CBS sitcom “Broke,” a show about a single mother named Jackie who takes in her sister and wealthy husband after they run out of money.

“I love Broke. I retired and no one believed me and the reason I’m back on TV is because of this show,” said Perrette in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “When I met the showrunners and my bosses, I loved these people and wanted to work with them. Without even knowing what was comedy, I really wanted to go back to comedy and I wanted my job to be to make people laugh. It is like one of the most rewarding things you can possibly do. Everyone is so funny and I’ve never had so much fun at work.”

This week’s episode is called “Losing My Religion” and Perrette loves that this show takes on really important societal issues through the prism of comedy.

“It’s something that means so much to me,” said Perrette. “It came out of a conversation with the showrunner Alex Herschlag a long time before we started shooting the show. This whole entire show was shot last year. We launched the show in the middle of the pandemic and people don’t understand why it’s called Broke. I am an absolute person of faith. It’s very important and it’s the happiest thing in my life. I asked could we do a show about faith in the middle of a primetime network sitcom. They were like let’s do that. It’s my favorite episode and it’s the half hour of TV I’m most proud of.”

On Wednesday, CBS announced that “Broke” would not be renewed for another season, but the rest of the season will still run as scheduled.

On Wednesday, CBS announced that "Broke" would not be renewed for another season, but the rest of the season will still run as scheduled.