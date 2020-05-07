COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With graduation ceremonies going virtual, students are finding a new purpose for their gowns.

The traditional graduation gowns are going to health care workers to help fill gaps in personal protective equipment supplies.

The idea was started by a student in Vermont, and students at the Breck School in Golden Valley, including senior Abe Burton, joined in.

“It’s been a really weird last semester for my senior year, but it’s really nice knowing that as a final hurrah I’m doing something that will help our community,” Burton said.

A drive-through collection event will happen on Saturday at Breck from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are asking people to bring in clean gowns with the size labeled in clear plastic storage bags. Click here for more information.

