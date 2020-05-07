Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With graduation ceremonies going virtual, students are finding a new purpose for their gowns.
The traditional graduation gowns are going to health care workers to help fill gaps in personal protective equipment supplies.
The idea was started by a student in Vermont, and students at the Breck School in Golden Valley, including senior Abe Burton, joined in.
“It’s been a really weird last semester for my senior year, but it’s really nice knowing that as a final hurrah I’m doing something that will help our community,” Burton said.
A drive-through collection event will happen on Saturday at Breck from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are asking people to bring in clean gowns with the size labeled in clear plastic storage bags. Click here for more information.
