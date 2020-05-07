MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The USG plant in Cloquet, Minnesota, has temporarily suspended operations after two workers tested positive for COVID-19.
USG says it learned of the workers’ status Wednesday. A third worker reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 back in April.
According to USG, the plant will now be cleaned in accordance with guidelines from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In addition, USG has been regularly cleaning common areas with increased frequency and is also completing an additional disinfecting of all common areas where the employee may have been,” USG said in a statement.
Related: Renewal By Andersen Temporarily Closes Cottage Grove Plant After 2 Workers Test Positive For COVID-19
USG says it has also advised any employee who is sick to stay home and has implemented social distancing policies.
Related: Worthington’s JBS Pork Plant Partially Reopens, Operations Expected To ‘Normalize Over Time’
The Chicago-based company manufactures building products.
You must log in to post a comment.