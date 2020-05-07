Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Workers at yet another Minnesota plant are sick with COVID-19.
Officials at Honeywell in Minneapolis say it’s temporarily closing the building for cleaning.
Since Wednesday, at least two other Minnesota plants have had to do the same thing.
Honeywell says it made the decision after some of its workers tested positive, but didn’t say how many. The company says there’s no evidence the workers were infected on the job.
