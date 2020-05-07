



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced a “battle plan” to protect those living and working in long-term care (LTC) facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 deaths in the state breached 500 Thursday, with more than 400 of those victims being residents of LTC facilities, including nursing homes. The virus has been particularly deadly to the elderly, many of whom suffer from underlying health issues.

Long Term Care Covid Crisis:

Elderly make up 1% of MN population, but:

23% of hospitalizations

80% of deaths — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) May 7, 2020

At a daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Walz said a new five-point plan will provide more robust support for LTC facilities.

“Ensuring we are in a strong position to care for our most vulnerable populations is a top priority,” Walz said. “That’s why we are implementing a detailed new plan to make sure our long-term care facilities have the support and resources in place to protect residents and workers during this pandemic.”

The plan is as follows:

– Point 1: Expanded testing for residents and workers (includes facility-wide testing when a case is confirmed)

– Point 2: Provide testing support and troubleshooting

– Point 3: Get facilities needed personal protective equipment

– Point 4: Ensure adequate staffing levels

– Point 5: Leverage partnerships

JUST IN: @GovTimWalz announcing new 5-part “battle” plan to better protect long-term care residents in MN. Details being announced now on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/qRcR9tukIM — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) May 7, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it has assigned an emergency case manager to every LTC facility that has reported a COVID-19 case. According to MDH, the state is prepared to activate National Guard to staff nursing homes and long-term care facilities if necessary.

.@mnhealth Commissioner: Part of why MN has higher rates of COVID-19 in LTC facilities compared to other states is because MN has a broader definition of LTC. It includes assisted living, group homes, adult foster care, substance abuse centers. — Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) May 7, 2020

MDH says the plan is to keep numbers of positive cases low if an outbreak occurs. The plan will be implemented over the coming days.

