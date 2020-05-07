MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Like a rite of seasonal passage, strolling through the Farmer’s Market means spring has sprung.

It’s hard to pass up the many lush hanging baskets and flowing petunias. But the difference is this season of browsing is colored by the pains of pandemic.

“Absolutely, only less people and more masks,” says shopper, Clare Michlin.

Customers like Michlin will normally crowd along packed isles – they are now noticeably less.

“So I think people are trying to do the right thing but I think we’re a little early. We usually come this time of year and there are more vendors,” adds Michlin.

By careful design, customers and vendors will be spaced well apart.

That has shopper Mary Distel asking, “in the summer when it’s so crowded I’m going to be surprised at how they manage that?”

It will be accomplished partly by maintaining a one-way flow of foot traffic.

Extra tables are being placed in front of each vendor to assure a safer social distance for transactions. But doing so also carries a downside.

“The biggest thing is no sampling,” explains vendor, Josh Robl. “That’s how we get people’s attention. It’s a lot different, tables in front of us six feet apart.”

Joe Singh’s been coming here with his Mama Julie’s products for 38 years. It’s the first time he’ll stand behind a Plexiglas shield.

“It’s going to be different but it’s just like going to a grocery store or like that but they are understanding,” added Singh.

So along with all those fruits and veggies, make sure to cover your face.

By their very design, farmer’s markets peddle healthy foods and pretty flowers. What they don’t need is a viral invader, spoiling the fun.