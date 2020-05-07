MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man wanted in connection to the New Year’s Eve slaying of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh is now in custody.
According to jail records in Cook County, 41-year-old Berry Davis was apprehended in Chicago.
Davis had eluded authorities since being indicted on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and kidnapping in the killing of Baugh; as well as attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Baugh’s boyfriend.
Police say Baugh was lured to a phony home showing, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley. Then a masked shooter used Baugh’s key to enter the home of her boyfriend and shoot him four times while his two daughters were present.
A man named Cedric Berry is also in custody on the same charges.
Back in February, court documents indicated that the crime may have been part of a murder-for-hire scheme involving a dispute over a recording deal.
READ MORE: Cedric Berry And Berry Davis Indicted With 1st-Degree Murder In NYE Killing Of Realtor Monique Baugh
You must log in to post a comment.