MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have plants outside you want to keep alive? Then cover them up or bring them in Thursday evening as temperatures are expected to dip below or near freezing early Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Forecasters say temperatures look to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s in the early morning hours.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s area wide tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect across southern MN and portions of western WI where maturing vegetation may be damaged if left unprotected. A near repeat will occur Fri night when a Freeze Watch is in effect. pic.twitter.com/Dfj83OMxeS
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 7, 2020
The cold threatens to damage vegetation and outdoor plumbing, such as in-ground sprinkler systems.
Highs on Friday are expected to be well below average, with temperatures struggling to hit 50 degrees. The colder-than-average weather looks to last through the weekend and into the early part of next week.
