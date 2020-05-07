



— Minnesota Vikings fans will know the official schedule of the team and the entire NFL Thursday night, but there have been a few leaks that give an idea of what the season may hold.

One thing that is for certain: there won’t be any international games this year. The NFL chose to make that move due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Athletic, the Viking will be facing the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day at the Superdome. Notably, Christmas Day lands on a Friday this year.

Other games that have been reportedly leaked that include the Vikings:

– Week 10: Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football (Danny Parkins at 670 The Score)

– Week 17: Vikings vs. Lions, Location TBD (Likely due to Week 17’s Bears vs. Packers matchup and NFL’s preference to end seasons with divisional matchups)

With the Bears and Packers playing in Week 12, that also means the Lions will be hosting one of these six teams on Thanksgiving: Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts or Redskins.

The Vikings will be holding a virtual happy hour at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the schedule.

.@KirkCousins8 and @KyleRudolph82 will be joining the #VikingsHappyHour presented by @MillerLite to discuss the 2020 schedule after it's released at 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/r2fvoQjJTT — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 7, 2020

Follow all the latest schedule news on CBS Sports. The official schedule will be released at 6:30 p.m.