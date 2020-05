Survey Finds 2 In 3 Would Watch Sports On TV, Even Without Fans In The StandsWe've seen it happening in South Korea, where baseball teams have been playing with just photo of fans wearing masks in the stands.

Coronavirus In MN: St. Paul Saints Planning Modified Gameday Experience 'We're All Craving'If the St. Paul Saints play at CHS Field this summer, it's possible the fan experience will look quite different.

'I Feel For These Guys': Fmr. Viking Ben Leber Talks NFL Shutdown, St. Jude's FundraiserWCCO caught up with former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ben Leber for some football conversation, and for some thoughts on a project that consumes him this time of year -- one that's had to adjust on the fly.

Brett Favre Begins Repaying $1.1M For No-Show Speeches Paid With Welfare FundsBrett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up.