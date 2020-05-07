Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metro Transit Police Department says three teenagers were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a recent assault on a light rail train platform. Law enforcement was notified of the incident after a video of the crime was posted on Instagram on Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metro Transit Police Department says three teenagers were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a recent assault on a light rail train platform. Law enforcement was notified of the incident after a video of the crime was posted on Instagram on Tuesday.
That disturbing video showed a woman being kicked in the face by a hooded suspect.
According to law enforcement, the incident happened shortly after midnight on Monday morning.
Soon after investigators were on the case and able to develop significant leads by Tuesday.
Authorities had said the victim did not file a police report, and they had not been able to make contact with her.
RELATED: Metro Transit Police Investigating After Woman Is Seen Being Kicked In The Face On Light Rail Platform
The case is now being referred to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for formal charges. The county attorney will also work to determine the motive behind the crime, if any.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
You must log in to post a comment.