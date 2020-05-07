Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 55-year-old bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle she failed to yield to Wednesday afternoon.
According to West Hennepin Public Safety police, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Road 90 in Maple Plain.
There, a car was traveling westbound on the highway and a bicyclist was traveling northbound on the county road when the bicyclist failed to yield to the car. The car attempted to stop but struck the bicyclist.
The bicyclist, a 55-year-old Plymouth woman, was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle, a Delano woman, was not injured.
