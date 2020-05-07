Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints on Thursday announced a new program to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
Starting today, the Saints will sell cloth masks as part of their ‘buy one, donate one’ initiative to benefit HealthPartners Regions Hospital.
The masks, which cost $12, come in three different graphic designs: a Mudonna pig snout and two different Saint logo prints.
According to the Saints, Regions Hospital will use the protective masks for visitors and patients that enter the hospital.
Fans can purchase the masks online and have them shipped to their home. The donated masks will be presented to Regions Hospital later this month.
