



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Additional lab-confirmed cases in Minnesota continue to increase by the hundreds in the state as testing breached 100,000.

On Friday, 723 additional cases were reported by Minnesota’s health department (MDH), bringing the state’s total to 10,088 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those confirmed cases, over 1,200 include health care workers.

Gov. Tim Walz and health officials say the state is still on the steep part of the curve. With more testing, there will be more COVID-19 cases. On Friday, 3,849 additional tests were completed, bringing the state’s total testing number to 101,270.

MDH says there are currently 473 being hospitalized for the virus, with 198 being in intensive care units. More than 5,000 Minnesotans have recovered and no longer need isolation.

Meanwhile, 26 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 534. Elderly and the vulnerable make up most of the deaths, with 434 being linked to long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Walz on Wednesday announced a new five-point “battle plan” to address the safety of LTC residents and workers, including expanded testing, additional PPE and ensuring adequate staffing.

Hennepin, Stearns and Nobles counties continue to remain some of Minnesota’s biggest COVID-19 hotspots, with thousands of cases.

Minnesota’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 18, but with cases not yet peaking in the state, that order may be extended. Restrictions have recently been loosened on curbside pickup for retailers and for elective surgeries.

For most who get COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

