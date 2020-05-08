



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doctors are now using plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients to help those battling the virus.

At least 5,000 people across the country have received this potentially life changing gift.

St. Paul nurse Sarah Moore is recovering from COVID-19. After being sick for nearly two months, she’s on the mend and is symptom free.

While she’s not back at work yet, she’s still managing to help patients.

The very virus that made Sarah sick is what will make other COVID-19 patients strong. The antibodies in her plasma will go to someone else.

“It was really exciting. Everybody was very very very nice. They thanked me over and over and over and over,” Moore said.

Moore’s donation could save a life. In fact, it could save two.

“They told me that I am saving two people’s lives. One that has COVID-19 and needs my antibodies for my plasma and a cancer patient that needs my platelets,” Moore said.

The mayo clinic says 10,000 people in the US have volunteered to donate plasma. Sarah’s husband, Michael, is one of them.

“My husband never got sick like I did,” Moore said.

The family of five never knew they had two COVID-19 patients in the house. Until Michael’s antibody test came back positive.

“It’s been a crazy emotional rollercoaster I guess,” Moore said.

The Moore family made it to the other side of their fight with COVID-19. And they’re helping others make it there too.

“If I can give as much plasma as I can to help save as much people that’s what I want to do,” Moore said.

Moore and her husband plan to go again in roughly a month when they’re able to to donate again.

A doctor she works with says patients on the verge of death who receive plasma infusions can make a full recovery.

Those who believe they qualify and want to donate, visit their website.

This is a national program under the FDA with over 2,000 sites participating, 10,000 patients enrolled to donate and over 5,000 patients having received plasma nationally.