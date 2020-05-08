Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, a Honeywell plant in Minneapolis temporarily closed after workers tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Minnesota saw its social distancing grade plummet from an A in March to a D in May.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 7:34 a.m.: Unemployment in the U.S. has hit 14.7%, the highest it’s been since the Great Depression, as the country shed 20 million jobs last month amid the COVID-19 crisis.
- 6:19 a.m.: Retailers such as Gap and Kohl’s are reopening across the country and preparing for a “new normal.”
- 5:10 a.m.: Lawmakers such as Sens. Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders are calling for monthly income boosts for Americans until the COVID-19 crisis is over.
