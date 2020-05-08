MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources warned the public that fire dangers are high this weekend despite the cool temperatures.
The DNR says that with excessively dry conditions and gusty winds — north of the Twin Cities to the Canadian border — suggests high risk of fires. For this reason, the DNR urges the public to not burn yard debris, and to be careful with any heat source that can cause a spark.
“Every year since 1985 our records show that escaped debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires in Minnesota,” says Casey McCoy, fire prevention supervisor for the Minnesota DNR. “When conditions are this dry, any type of fire can quickly turn into an escaped wildfire.”
The DNR asks Minnesotans to do their part to prevent wildfire during these dry conditions, including:
- Do not burn debris.
- Be careful with any machinery or recreational vehicles that can spark and easily ignite dry grass or other vegetation.
- Be attentive to any outdoor recreational fires. Make sure your recreational fire is not more than 3 feet in diameter by 3 feet high, and the ground is cleared of all combustible material at least 5 feet from the base of the fire. Keep a hose or water nearby.
- After a recreational fire, Drown-Stir-Repeat until it is out cold.
- If you do see a wildfire, call 911.
