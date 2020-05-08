Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charge Running is an app that lets you run live alongside other runners as well as with live coaching to help you go the distance. It’s dubbed the most social running experience you can have by yourself.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charge Running is an app that lets you run live alongside other runners as well as with live coaching to help you go the distance. It’s dubbed the most social running experience you can have by yourself.
Runners Catherine and Matt Chenoweth from Coon Rapids say it increases motivation as well as the sense of community that’s been lost as we try to cope with the outbreak by limiting face-to-face contact.
The app gives you unlimited access to live running classes and virtual races, the ability to compete with runners anywhere in the world in real time, a live leaderboard that shows where you are in the pack to keep you pushing, feedback from trainers and group chats with fellow runners.
It is compatible with IOS, Android and Apple Watch.
It costs $15 a month but is free to check out for the first two weeks.
You must log in to post a comment.