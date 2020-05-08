COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Minnesota State Patrol, Rollover Crash


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials are investing a two-vehicle rollover crash in Minneapolis Friday evening.

State Troopers responded to a crash just before 6 p.m. involving a passenger car and a commercial vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 35W at Highway 280.

(credit: WCCO Traffic Cam)

Authorities say the female driver of the passenger car ran through the lanes of traffic on foot on Interstate 35W and jumped down a 12-foot embankment onto Highway 280 after the crash.

(credit: WCCO Traffic Cam)

The driver was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation.

No additional details are available at this time.

Comments