MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials are investing a two-vehicle rollover crash in Minneapolis Friday evening.
State Troopers responded to a crash just before 6 p.m. involving a passenger car and a commercial vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 35W at Highway 280.
Authorities say the female driver of the passenger car ran through the lanes of traffic on foot on Interstate 35W and jumped down a 12-foot embankment onto Highway 280 after the crash.
The driver was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation.
No additional details are available at this time.
