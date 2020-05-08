MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Words of thanks were shared outside the St. Therese senior residence and nursing home honored the heroes behind masks and gowns.

The medical, food service and housekeeping staff are continuing to brave the state’s deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“They’re heavily affected now and I can’t imagine how hard their staff is working to keep up with all of this,” Sarah Sheeley, program manager with Horizontal, Inc., said.

Sheeley says Horizontal initially set out to raise $5,000 to help support its own affected employees, but with extra funds to go around it decided to share the love.

From the back hatch of a vehicle came large cardboard boxes holding 80 lunches for St. Therese staff. The lunches were meant as a pure gesture to treat and nourish those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We’re here to support the staff and tell them thank you for everything they’re doing and the risks they’re taking every day to come in here,” Sheeley said.

Horizontal, Inc. partnered with Redstone American Grill, which made the meals. That partnership bore a secondary benefit.

“We’re struggling and we need support as an industry. They raised the money to do the donation to give to the nurses and everyone and it feels really great,” Redstone’s Kristin Kroeger said.

For the St. Therese staff that’s suffered the loss so many, it’s but a simple box lunch. But also, it’s a meaningful way of showing gratitude for those braving the front lines of a viral battle.

“We are very gracious for all the donations and support we’ve received from our families and community partners during this time,” St. Therese’s Brooke Peoples said.