MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta announced Saturday its plan to temporarily consolidate flying to 10 U.S. metro areas — suspending travel to some airports that have another Delta-served airport nearby.
These changes will take effect on May 13 and will allow more of Delta’s front line workers to minimize their exposure risk to COVID-19 while customer volume is significantly low.
Here is a list of the affected airports:
Delta will also temporarily suspend service to Saskatoon International Airport beginning May 13.
These select stations will remain closed at least until September 2020. Delta says it will help its customers whose travel plans are impacted by this change as well as provide pay protection options through Sept. 30, 2020 for affected employees.
Delta says they are also looking into other opportunities to take similar measures in additional markets. Last month, Delta filed a request with the U.S. Department of Transportation to consolidate operations in another nine cities served by multiple airports. That request is still under review.
