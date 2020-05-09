



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s COVID-19 case count climbed by 702 cases on Saturday. 24 more people have died from COVID-19 complications — bringing the total number infected to 10,790 and the total who have died to 558.

The number of tests completed has continued to rise over the past week, resulting in a simultaneous increase in positive tests. In all, 106,263 have been completed so far.

4,993 completed tests were reported in the last day, and 14% of them came back positive.

Currently, 476 people are battling the disease in a hospital; and 180 people are listed in intensive care units. 1,612 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

6,322 Minnesotans who have tested positive no longer need to be isolated, but this number includes both people who have recovered and people who have died.

MORE: MDH’s Situation Update Page On COVID-19

For most people who get COVID-19, symptoms are very mild. On Friday, WCCO’s Marielle Mohs spoke with a boy who tested positive for the disease after showing “zero symptoms.”

However, coronavirus can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Elderly and vulnerable populations make up most of the deaths in the state, where long-term care (LTC) facilities have been hit hard.

Last Thursday, Gov Tim Walz announced a new five-point “battle plan” to address the safety of LTC residents and workers.

Walz’s current stay-at-home order expires on May 18, but it could be extended if the curve does not flatten.

