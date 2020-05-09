Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s now a $4 million deficit in the University of Minnesota athletic department’s forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, and athletic director Mark Coyle said Friday “no doubt, everything is on the table” for cost-savings consideration.
- 8:15 a.m.: Minnesota’s athletic department is bracing for a $75 million loss of expected revenue in the worst-case scenario of no fall sports and thus no televised football games.
