MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the time of year when graduation ceremonies should be happening.
But COVID-19 is preventing many, at least not in a traditional sense.
Now the gowns are being put to good use.
Students from the Breck School collected graduation gowns today.
They can actually be used in hospitals as personal protective equipment.
PPE has been in short supply during the COVID-19 outbreak.
This is part of a national movement called “Grad Gowns For Good.”
The gowns will be on hold for a few days to make sure they are clear from the virus.
