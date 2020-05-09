Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Midway Township man was taken to a Duluth hospital in critical condition after being ejected from a motorcycle.
It happened on Friday around 6:15 p.m. near Thompson Hill Road and Ormsby Road in Midway Township. The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to the Sheriff’s news release.
Investigators say he was heading west on Thompson Hill Road when he lost control of the motorcycle.
His current prognosis is unknown.
You must log in to post a comment.