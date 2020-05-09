COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Midway Township man was taken to a Duluth hospital in critical condition after being ejected from a motorcycle.

It happened on Friday around 6:15 p.m. near Thompson Hill Road and Ormsby Road in Midway Township. The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to the Sheriff’s news release.

Investigators say he was heading west on Thompson Hill Road when he lost control of the motorcycle.

His current prognosis is unknown.

