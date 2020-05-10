MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead following a townhome fire in Columbia Heights Sunday evening.
The Columbia Heights Fire Department responded to a fire at about 5:16 p.m. on the 700 block of Sullivan Way. Officials say the home has extensive damage.
The fire chief confirmed that one person died this evening in the fire. Officials believe it to be the home owner, and no one else was inside at the time of the fire.
Arson investigators are at the scene and are working to confirm the cause of death.
A Columbia Heights firefighter was also injured after falling from the second floor to the basement — sustaining back injuries. The firefighter was transported to the hospital, but officials say the injuries are described as “not serious.”
Ham Lake Fire Department, Coon Rapids Fire Department and the Anoka County Sheriff also responded to the scene.
This is an ongoing situation, check back with WCCO for updates.
