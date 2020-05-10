



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There have been no zero visitors allowed inside the Walker Methodist Care Suites in Edina for the last two months as a precaution since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Several families have only been able to call and FaceTime their loved ones living at this senior care center.

However, on Mother’s Day, the Walker Methodist staff arranged for families to have private time with their moms through a glass window in 30 minute scheduled time slots.

“This is very tough because being Greek, we are huggers and kissers,” Tina Menter said.

“Your mother is right there and I couldn’t hold her, I couldn’t hug her,” Jamie Amacci said.

Jamie and Tina come from a tight knit Greek family of 6 girls, and their matriach is 88-year-old Helen Peters, staying at Walker Methodist Care Suites.

The two daughters came to sit with their mother for the short time and wish her a Happy Mother’s Day. The staff was able to deliver gifts to their mom as well.

“We are very very thankful to Walker Methodist and them treating our mama with dignity,” Menter said.

The two wish they didn’t have to celebrate Mother’s Day this way, but they are thankful they at least got to physically see her — even if it was through a window.

“Life really is different now and we just kind of take it a day at a time,” Amacci said.

Despite all their precautions of closing off the facility to visitors early, Walker Methodist Care Suites has four residents with COVID-19 right now. A fifth resident got the virus, but has already recovered and no one has died.

