MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials announced Sunday that coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed in the state has risen by 481. There are now 11,271 confirmed cases so far.
Twenty additional deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 578. According to the MDH, 464 of Minnesotans who passed away due to COVID-19 resided in long-term care or assisted living facility.
Since the outbreak began in Minnesota early last month, more than 111,000 people have been tested for the respiratory illness, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, last year. Testing has increased over the last week, so that is also another factor in the rise in positive cases.
Currently, 434 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 199 in intensive care beds.
More than half of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota — 6,882 patients — have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, health officials say.
For most who get COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Minnesota’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 18.
