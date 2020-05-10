COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say a man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:45 p.m. to a report of a crash in the east ditch of County Road 12, just to the south of 400th Street southeast.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 26-year-old Mentor, Minnesota man with critical injuries. The victim was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. His condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

