MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say a man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:45 p.m. to a report of a crash in the east ditch of County Road 12, just to the south of 400th Street southeast.
Emergency crews arrived to find a 26-year-old Mentor, Minnesota man with critical injuries. The victim was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. His condition is unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
