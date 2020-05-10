MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Louis County say a 31-year-old man has serious injuries following a rollover crash Saturday morning in Duluth.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 9:37 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover on the 8400 block of Pequaywan Lake Road.
Upon arrival, deputies located the driver of the vehicle, identified as Bud Kuettel, being tended to by Pequaywan Township first responders. Officials say Kuettel was traveling south on Pequaywan Lake Road at a high rate of speed when he went off the road on the right side, striking a driveway culvert and went airborne.
According to a witness, the vehicle rolled several times and landed upright.
Kuettel was airlifted to a Duluth hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. Officials say the Superior man was wearing his seatbelt when he crashed.
Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
