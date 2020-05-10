



As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Minnesota, the office of Gov. Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan are continuing their efforts to monitor and prevent the spread of the disease.

The Lt. Governor lost her own brother to COVID-19 and because of her job has had to maintain social distance from co-workers.

On a Monday back in March, the COVID-19 crisis came home to Minnesota. That was the day Gov. Walz announced he would self-quarantine because one of his security detail had COVID, Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her husband John Bessler had COVID-19 and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced her brother Ron had passed away in Tennessee from the virus.

The trooper on the governor’s security detail has recovered and so has Sen. Klobuchar’s husband. Like the families of so many COVID victims, Lt Gov. Flanagan says COVID-19 has made the grieving process harder.

She was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“We will be able to mourn my brother hopefully this summer but until then we are just doing the work, he would have told me, ‘girl get back to it’ so that is what we are doing,” Lt. Gov. Flanagan said.

Lt. Gov. Flanagan disagrees with the statement some are making that COVID-19 is “the great equalizer”. It has really laid bare the disparities and the inequities in our state and all across the country.

The Lt. Gov. is normally with Gov. Walz at almost all public events but not during this COVID-19 crisis. It’s a sign of just how serious this pandemic is.

The two leaders are being kept apart, so in case one does succumb to COVID-19 the other will be able to lead the state.

