MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three teenagers were charged on Monday in connection to a recent assault on a St. Paul light rail platform.
The charges stem from an incident on May 4. Officials say they were notified of the incident after a video of the crime was posted on Instagram the next day. The disturbing video shows a woman being kicked in the face by a hooded suspect.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Monday charged three 15-year-old boys with aiding and abetting both gross misdemeanor harassment with intent to injure and 5th-degree misdemeanor assault.
The suspects made their initial appearance in Ramsey County Juvenile Court Monday afternoon. Due to their ages, Minnesota law prevents the hearings and petitions from being made public.
According to authorities, at this point in the investigation, the incident does not appear to indicate any racial or ethnic bias.
