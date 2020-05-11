MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s neighbor to the left is making a big move to help stop the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, organizers announced that the 2020 North Dakota State Fair is officially canceled.
Officials say the decision to cancel this year’s fair scheduled for July 17-25 was reached due to concern for the health and safety of the community, attendees, exhibitors, vendors and staff.
“We want to thank all of the loyal North Dakota State Fair goers for their continued support in these unchartered waters. We have been greatly touched by the strong support that we have received during these challenging days,” said Renae Korslien, North Dakota State Fair General Manager. “It just reminds us all what makes this state and city so special and make us in the State Fair family even more determined to make next year’s Fair even greater, when it’s safer for us to be together again.”
All tickets that were purchased with a credit card will be refunded.
As of writing, the Minnesota State Fair has not announced a decision regarding the fate of the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
