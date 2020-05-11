Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health teams will soon be testing those living at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis for COVID-19.
The Metropolitan Council says they are working with the city of Minneapolis, Hennepin County and multiple social service groups to find “long-term support” for those living in tents near Hiawatha Avenue and 28th Street. They say the virus is a big concern.
They’re working with health teams to test those living at the camp over the next two weeks. And, they’re trying to help residents socially distance by creating more room between tents.
“These teams have already begun providing much needed services to the encampment. We are committed to doing what’s right and supporting everyone in this area during this challenging time,” the Met Council said in a statement.
The Metropolitan Council says fencing has also been installed to keep the camp from growing, as well as help facilitate services that aid those living in the encampment.
Currently, there are more than 70 tents at the encampment, which is on Metropolitan Council property. Metro Transit police are monitoring the camp.
