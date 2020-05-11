COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, doctors and veterinarians were allowed to resume elective surgeries under the governor’s stay-at-home order. In a week, the order is set to expire, but Gov. Tim Walz could yet issue another extension.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

