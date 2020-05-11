Comments (5)
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, doctors and veterinarians were allowed to resume elective surgeries under the governor’s stay-at-home order. In a week, the order is set to expire, but Gov. Tim Walz could yet issue another extension.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 9:07 a.m.: The North Dakota State Fair has been canceled.
- 9:07 a.m.: New York begins online training for contract tracers.
- 5:28 a.m.: Guy Fieri, of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” fame, raises over $20 million for struggling restaurant workers.
- 5:34 a.m.: A White House economic adviser expects the unemployment rate to climb past 20%, predicting that May or June will be the high point for job losses.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.