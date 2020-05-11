Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doctors and patients in Minnesota are allowed to continue with elective surgeries Monday, provided they have a plan to do so safely.
At Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO), patients will get tested for COVID-19 two days before they’re scheduled to go in for surgery. Staff members will get tested every other week, along with filling out daily health reports.
TCO will also do regular temperature checks for everyone who goes into one of their clinics, and patients’ friends and families will be limited to virtual visits.
M Health Fairview has implemented a similar process, by testing patients 48-72 hours in advance, screening healthcare workers and keeping visitor restrictions in place. It has also changed entrances and exits to the buildings, to reduce exposure to other patients and staff.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.