Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, Melissa Jaeger, shared this Salmon BLT recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers:
Salmon BLTs
Serves 2
All you need:
4 slices of Hy-Vee Bakery whole-wheat bread (or emmer or einkorn bread)
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided (or Hy-Vee olive oil cooking spray)
2 slices of turkey bacon or applewood bacon
3 tbsp Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh dill
1 tsp finely chopped green onion
¼ tsp lemon zest
2 (4–6 oz each) skinless salmon fillets, ½-to-¾-inch-thick
Salt and pepper to taste
2 leaves romaine lettuce (or substitute ¼ cup spinach leaves)
½ Roma tomato, sliced
½ avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced
All you do:
1. Brush both sides of bread with 2 tablespoons oil or spray with olive oil spray. Place bread slices on large nonstick skillet; toast over medium heat, turning occasionally. Remove bread from skillet; set aside.
2. Place bacon in same skillet. Cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until desired doneness, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels; set aside. Carefully wipe skillet clean with paper towels.
3. Stir together yogurt, dill, green onion and lemon zest in a small bowl; set aside.
4. Pat salmon dry with paper towels. Lightly sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet. Add salmon; cook over medium-high heat for 5 to 9 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork (145 degrees), turning once halfway through (or see cooking tip).
5. Spread yogurt mixture on a toasted bread slice. Add lettuce, salmon, tomato, avocado and bacon. Top with remaining bread.
Cooking Tip: Did you know you can air fry salmon? Air fry at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Salmon should be slightly crisp and flake apart with a fork (145 degrees). You can brush the salmon with olive oil if desired, but it is not necessary as salmon contains natural fats.
You must log in to post a comment.