MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused an overnight fire at a mosque in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the flames were reported at Tawfiq Islamic Center just before midnight. When fire crews arrived at the mosque, located on Lyndale Avenue, they found a window broken out and a fire in the entryway.
Crews quickly knocked down the flames.
A battalion chief at the scene could not say if the fire looked suspicious. The fire is under investigation.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic relations (CAIR-MN) has called for an investigation into a possible bias motive for the fire.
“Because of recent hate incidents nationwide and because the blaze occurred at a house of worship, we urge state and federal officials to use their full resources to investigate the cause of this fire to determine whether it was arson and if there was a possible bias motive,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, in a statement. “Anyone who has information about this fire or saw anything suspicious at the time of the blaze should immediately contact law enforcement authorities.”
He also added that the fire occurred at a time when false reports are circulating of mosques being open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
