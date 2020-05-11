Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crow Wing County say a 4-year-old boy is seriously hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon involving a skid-steer tractor.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 2:45 p.m. to the 17200 block of Highway 31 in First Assessment Township.
Officials say the child was sitting on the operator’s lap when he was injured in the arm mechanism of the tractor after leaning forward in the cab.
The 4-year-old was airlifted to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital to undergo surgery for internal injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
No additional details are available.
