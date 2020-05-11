Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most commonly-asked questions WCCO receives these days is what kind of mask people should be wearing in public and how do you keep it clean.
Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to wear a cloth mask when they are in public.
You don’t need a filter for the mask, but it should cover your nose and mouth.
When it comes to cleaning a cloth mask, just throw it in the washing machine, which is something you should do regularly.
You can learn more about making a cloth mask from an old T-shirt or a bandana on the CDC website by clicking here.
