MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has been ranked as one of the states with the lowest concentrations of individuals vulnerable to COVID-19.
A recent WalletHub study looked into concentrations of vulnerable populations in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. States were compared across three key dimensions: medical vulnerability, housing vulnerability and financial vulnerability.
“During the coronavirus pandemic, the news often focuses on the medically vulnerable – people who risk the most serious symptoms if they contract the disease, such as the elderly or people with pre-existing medical conditions. However, two other at-risk populations are just as crucial to protect – those who lack adequate living conditions and those without enough monetary resources to weather the pandemic,” WalletHub’s financial writer Adam McCann wrote.
In the ranking, Minnesota was listed as No. 49, or the state with the third least vulnerable population. The state did extremely well in its ranking on medical vulnerability (No. 47) and financial vulnerability (No. 50), but slipped a bit on housing vulnerability (No. 38).
Other midwestern states fared well on the list, too, with Iowa listed as No. 45 and Wisconsin at No. 42.
Utah was listed as the top state with the least vulnerable population, followed by Colorado.
Meanwhile, West Virginia, Louisiana and Mississippi were the top three states with the most vulnerable populations to the COVID-19, respectively.
