EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — In order for Twin Cities Orthopedics to reopen for surgeries, it needed a fast and accurate way to test patients for COVID-19.

So TCO contracted with Eden Prairie-based, Oral DNA Labs.

“We do testing in over 50 states, as well as internationally. We’ve been doing a lot of diagnostic testing of saliva in the mouth,” the company’s Chief Executive Officer, George Hoedeman said.

Hoedeman says the company was established 19 years ago as a diagnostic testing lab to survey dental patients for possible oral diseases.

But in early March came the urgent need to begin testing people for COVID-19.

“What we’ve done is combine a swab or nasal swab which goes part way back with an oral survey as well. So we’re getting virus from both locations,” Hoedeman said.

It’s proven to be both accurate and quick. We had it performed on us at one of TCO’s drive-up testing locations one week ago. After administering a nasal swab, the nurse gave us a small amount of saline solution to swish around and spit into a test tube.

“I’m highly confident that it can be brought to bear to increase testing in a similar fashion,” Hoedeman said.

Now, the lab is conducting an internal study to see if saliva testing alone could lead to a simple, at home COVID test.

“We’re trying to do this in a sort of circumscriptive way with our dental colleagues in Minnesota. And quite frankly, as point of pride to show we know how to do it while others in the country are looking to us for leadership,” company president and medical director, Dr. Ronald McGlennen said.

Already, Oral DNA has hired six additional laboratory technicians as well as purchased more diagnostic equipment.

“The diagnostic test, the PCR test is very, very sensitive and very, very accurate,” Dr. McGlennen said.

All while pursuing what could very well turn out to be a game changer – in the crucial push to stop this viral invader.

The lab is looking to more than double its current testing capacity. It hopes to process 10% of the Governor’s Minnesota Moonshot goal of 20,000 tests each day.