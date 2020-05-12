MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is expected to extend the peacetime emergency order through June 12, according to WCCO’s Esme Murphy.
Both Republican and DFL Party legislative leadership say they fully expect the peacetime emergency order to be extended on Wednesday. However, Walz’s office is not commenting on the proposed extension.
The state’s peacetime emergency was set to expire on May 13. The peacetime emergency gives the governor power to issue executive orders, stay-at-home orders and close businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would also allow him to keep schools closed.
This is not to be confused with the stay-at-home order. That is currently set to expire on May 18.
In late April, Walz relaxed the rules for businesses slightly, allowing up to 20,000 companies to resume operations, impacting about 80,000 to 100,000 workers. Curbside pickup for retail stores was also allowed, as long as certain guidelines were followed.
You must log in to post a comment.