MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota National Guard has announced that they’re conducting another round of statewide flyovers in order to pay tribute to the workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
The flights are scheduled for Wednesday. The previous flyovers happened on May 6.
The Minnesota National Guard intends to fly over more than 50 hospitals and clinics in all, according to the listed schedule of flyovers.
The flights will be between 10:55 a.m. and 2:25 a.m., depending on the locations. Among the communities that are on the roster include Albert Lea, Alexandria, Bemidji, Detroit Lakes, Duluth, Ely, International Falls, Mankato, Moorhead, Redwood Falls, Rochester, Two Harbors, and Worthington in Minnesota, along with Superior, Ashland, and Bayfield in Wisconsin.
“Last week’s flyovers were an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight,” Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, said. “We chose several hospitals as flyover points, but it is truly only a symbolic gesture, as the intent isn’t to honor only those facilities, but all the essential workers statewide. Whether you are a medical provider or a meat packing employee; a teacher or gas station attendant; an emergency responder or a garbage collector, your work and the care you provide have kept our state safe and functioning. Thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”
The Minnesota National Guard said that crews need to fly regularly to maintain their proficiency.
If, due to weather, the Minnesota National Guard needs to either delay or cancel the flyovers, they will provide an update.
Click here for a schedule of flyovers.
