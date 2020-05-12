COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, doctors and veterinarians in Minnesota were again able to perform elective surgeries due to relaxed restrictions in the state’s stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, across the St. Croix, small businesses have been allowed to reopen in Wisconsin. However, bars and restaurants in the Badger State remain closed.

