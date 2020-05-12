Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, doctors and veterinarians in Minnesota were again able to perform elective surgeries due to relaxed restrictions in the state’s stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, across the St. Croix, small businesses have been allowed to reopen in Wisconsin. However, bars and restaurants in the Badger State remain closed.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:06 a.m.: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, will testify before a Senate committee, marking his first time before Congress since the start of the outbreak in the U.S.
- 5:38 a.m.: Elon Musk defines California’s stay-at-home order, reopens Telsa manufacturing plant.
