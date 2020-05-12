



A walk or run outside can be an escape during the pandemic, but how can you socially distance when others have the same idea?

“I kind of envision them having a vicious dog on a six foot leash and giving them a wide birth and try not to get bit,” Dr. Bill Roberts said.

Dr. Roberts is a University of Minnesota professor and past president of the American College of Sports medicine.

He says there is some evidence from a Netherlands study that activities like running or biking could cause the virus to travel differently in the air much further than six feet.

He suggests running where there are fewer people and if you can’t — consider a mask.

“As soon as it seems like you’re too close or as soon as you don’t have enough space between you and the runner or biker ahead of you, which is 20 to 30 feet, you should probably put a mask on,” Dr. Roberts said.

When it comes to grocery shopping, Northeast Minneapolis Lunds & Bylery’s Store general manager Katie Swenson says it’s also good etiquette to have as few family members as possible shopping.

“At least 80% of customers are wearing a masks when they come in, so they’ve been doing a great job of following the CDC’s recommendation of wearing a face mask while out in public,” Swenson said.

And check the store policy on reusable bags during the pandemic. Lunds & Byerly’s has temporarily suspended using them.

“If you can allow for extra time I think that helps and you don’t feel so rushed and you can also feel safe that your six feet are being adhered to as well,” Swenson said.

Dr. Roberts says it’s a good idea to get out for some safe exercise as moderate activity can boost your immune system. However, he said don’t do too much too fast because exhausting your body can make you more more susceptible to getting sick.

